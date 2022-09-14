Lyra Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. Lyra has a total market cap of $7.74 million and approximately $133,934.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lyra

Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lyra’s official website is lyra.live.

Lyra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lyra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lyra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

