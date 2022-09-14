Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Entertainment comprises 0.7% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 2.65% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $75,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,230,000 after purchasing an additional 532,859 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

MSGE opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.54). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $453.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.