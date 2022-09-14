Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 15,405 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,574,000. Baader Bank INC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $36,550,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $231.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

