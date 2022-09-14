Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,498 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,498 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.4% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $136.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

