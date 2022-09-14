Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 16,985 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 108.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,966,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,872,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Stock Performance
Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.62.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.
