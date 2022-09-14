Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,726,000 after purchasing an additional 38,450 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,562,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

VLUE opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

