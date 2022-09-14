Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.91 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 23,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

