Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,110 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 254,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,789,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

DHR opened at $281.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

