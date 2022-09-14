Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,900 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 97,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

