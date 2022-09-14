MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Tops $3.02 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $249,213.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

