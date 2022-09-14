Maker (MKR) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $697.59 or 0.03455742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market capitalization of $681.99 million and $24.37 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maker has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,185.88 or 0.99996763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,195.98 or 1.00046791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00056458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00065302 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com/en.

Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

