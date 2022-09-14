Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.92

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.92 and traded as low as C$1.87. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 42,470 shares traded.

Mandalay Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.92. The company has a market cap of C$178.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

