MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.0493

MANTRA DAO (OM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded down 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO was first traded on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 221,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,205,033 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. MANTRA DAO’s official website is mantradao.com. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao.

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

