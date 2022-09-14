Maple (MPL) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Maple (MPL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.88 or 0.00107948 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $96.67 million and $1.59 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maple has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

