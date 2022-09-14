Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MPC. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $97.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

