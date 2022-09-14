Marc A. Howze Sells 4,019 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $363.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.56. The stock has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

