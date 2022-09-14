Marlowe’s (MRL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on the stock.

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 680 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 736.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 807.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £651.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68,000.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 630 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.22).

In related news, insider Rachel Addison purchased 12,922 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £99,499.40 ($120,226.44). In other news, insider Rachel Addison bought 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 770 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £99,499.40 ($120,226.44). Also, insider Adam Councell acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 780 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £49,140 ($59,376.51).

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

