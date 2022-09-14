Maro Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,626.00 (MARO)

Maro (MARO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Maro has a market cap of $20.78 million and $77,626.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 258.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/#. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maro

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

