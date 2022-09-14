Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,620,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,514,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,250,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,555,000 after buying an additional 989,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after buying an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after buying an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $160.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

