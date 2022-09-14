Marvin Cheng Sells 2,000 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) VP Marvin Cheng sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,750,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,326,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marvin Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

On Tuesday, September 13th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $18,120.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,721 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $31,322.20.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marvin Cheng sold 800 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $14,848.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Marvin Cheng sold 1,000 shares of Karat Packaging stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $18,600.00.

Karat Packaging Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $362.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.51 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 5.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karat Packaging

(Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.