Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) PT Raised to $172.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MASI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.20.

MASI opened at $146.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $141.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.96. Masimo has a 12-month low of $112.07 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the second quarter valued at about $242,537,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $146,646,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 535,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,982,000 after purchasing an additional 508,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

