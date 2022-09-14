Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.05 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Mask Network has a total market cap of $38.05 million and approximately $14.51 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00006569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook. The official website for Mask Network is mask.io.

Mask Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

