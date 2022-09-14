Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2,860.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 187,774 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 181,432 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

