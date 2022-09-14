Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 295,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 192,250 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 380,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,804,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.