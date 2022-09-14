Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 172.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

MA stock opened at $325.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.74. The company has a market cap of $314.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

