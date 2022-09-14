Mate Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Mate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mate has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Mate has a market capitalization of $1,770.22 and approximately $151.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 221.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.
Mate Profile
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
