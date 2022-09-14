Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Maverix Metals Price Performance

MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

