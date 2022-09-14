Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Pi Financial

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Pi Financial from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

Maverix Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

Maverix Metals stock opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 14.86. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$4.22 and a one year high of C$6.88. The stock has a market cap of C$685.31 million and a PE ratio of 51.33.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

About Maverix Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.