McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $430.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Argus from $370.00 to $430.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.46.

McKesson Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $347.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.10 and a 200-day moving average of $325.22. McKesson has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,649. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 34.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

