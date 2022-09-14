MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the August 15th total of 157,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDH Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 76.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,374,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 628,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 391,200 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in MDH Acquisition by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 577,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,212,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDH Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

MDH Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.81. MDH Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

MDH Acquisition Company Profile

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

