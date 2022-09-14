Media Network Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. Media Network has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $288,886.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can currently be bought for $7.60 or 0.00037336 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Media Network has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Media Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00016386 BTC.

About Media Network

Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN. The official website for Media Network is media.network.

Media Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Media Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Media Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Media Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Media Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.