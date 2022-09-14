MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

