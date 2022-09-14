Medicus Sciences Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 5,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 39,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,580,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 294,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition by 2.9% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 267,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medicus Sciences Acquisition

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the healthcare industry primarily the medical technology sector in the United States and internationally.

