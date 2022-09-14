Medytox Inc. Sells 15,300 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $158,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,422,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,118,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medytox Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Medytox Inc. sold 26,000 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $345,280.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.01. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 2.6% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $13,792,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $3,395,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

