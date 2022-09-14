MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $65.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 177,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,245,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 476,251 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

