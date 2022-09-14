Membrana (MBN) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Membrana (MBN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Membrana coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Membrana has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Membrana has a market cap of $26,441.01 and $12.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.39 or 0.99996789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,873.49 or 0.99941965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065887 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (MBN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 379,943,490 coins. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official website for Membrana is membrana.io.

Buying and Selling Membrana

