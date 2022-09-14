Memetic / PepeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.87 million and $1,779.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 114.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0627 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

