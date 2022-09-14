MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,185,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,167 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 1.2% of Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $4,978,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI opened at $943.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $862.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $903.76. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,913.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,388.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

