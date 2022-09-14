Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.33% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

