Mesefa (SEFA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4,307.08

Mesefa (SEFA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Mesefa coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mesefa has a market capitalization of $4,307.08 and approximately $3.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 258.4% against the dollar and now trades at $351.00 or 0.01736419 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.96 or 0.00821044 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020731 BTC.
About Mesefa
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
