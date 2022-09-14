Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $23,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,517 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 350,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $78,877,000 after acquiring an additional 93,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $153.13 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.67 and a 12 month high of $378.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,462,928 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.