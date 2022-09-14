Metahero Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.91 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Metahero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $16.91 million and $3.53 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

