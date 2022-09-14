Metal Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market cap of $77.85 million and $9.42 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00167450 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com.

Metal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

