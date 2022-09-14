Mettalex 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,568.00 (MTLX)

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mettalex has a total market capitalization of $184,369.27 and approximately $5,568.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mettalex alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 509.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.55 or 0.02984230 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00825983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Mettalex Coin Profile

Mettalex’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mettalex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mettalex is a decentralised exchange that is focused on the trading of token-based commodities. Accessible 24/7 with tight trading spreads, low margin requirements and novel hedge instruments that ensure investors cannot be liquidated prior to settlement.Governance tokens (MTLX) are used to vote on system parameters such as choice of autonomous market makers to back with liquidity from the liquidity pool, borrowing rates from the liquidity pool, usage of exchange fees. Governance tokens are minted at an exponentially decreasing rate to incentivise early liquidity providers in the system. Minted tokens are distributed in proportion to the amount of liquidity supplied to the system at each block. Some fraction of the exchange fees and autonomous market maker spreads is used to buy back MTLX and burn.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mettalex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.