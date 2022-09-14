Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 1,940.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,964,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mexus Gold US Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MXSG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico. It holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising seven concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State, as well as the Mabel Property covering an area of 2,128 hectares located to the southwest of Nogales, Sonora State.

