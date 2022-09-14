Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Update

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 1,940.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,964,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mexus Gold US Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MXSG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Mexus Gold US has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About Mexus Gold US
