M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Exane BNP Paribas

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&G from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&G from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on M&G from GBX 195 ($2.36) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.14.

M&G Stock Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

