MiamiCoin Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (MIA)

MiamiCoin (MIA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 14th. One MiamiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MiamiCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MiamiCoin has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $10,609.00 worth of MiamiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00778714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00817461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016083 BTC.

MiamiCoin Profile

MiamiCoin’s total supply is 5,566,350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,999,999 coins. MiamiCoin’s official website is www.citycoins.co/miamicoin. MiamiCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MiamiCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MiamiCoin is the first CityCoin to market (now available). MiamiCoin is a cryptocurrency-powered by the Stacks Protocol, which enables smart contracts on Bitcoin.MiamiCoin ($MIA) is a way for people to support the Magic City and grow its crypto treasury while earning STX and BTC for themselves. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol.MiamiCoin provides an ongoing crypto revenue stream for the city, while also earning STX for $MIA holders. MiamiCoin can be mined or bought by individuals who want to support the Magic City and earn crypto from the Stacks protocol. MiamiCoin additionally benefits holders by allowing them to Stack and earn BTC through the Stacks protocol.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiamiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiamiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiamiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

