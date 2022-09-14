Michael Dinkins Sells 548 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) Director Michael Dinkins sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $13,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Shyft Group Trading Down 4.8 %

The Shyft Group stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $800.65 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.87. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.03 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Shyft Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter worth $196,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHYF shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

