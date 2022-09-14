Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1,694.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,881 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Micron Technology Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

