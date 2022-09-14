Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,916 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.2% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $251.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

